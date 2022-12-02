FIFA World Cup 2022: Schedule, fixtures, predictions today, Dec 2

Guwahati: As the ongoing FIFA World Cup approaches its business end and the race to qualify for the round of 16 heats up, football fans can expect four mouthwatering contests on Friday. However, as reports suggest, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazil’s Neymar will likely be out of action as their respective countries have already set foot in the next round.

While Ronaldo missed Portugal’s training session ahead of their Group H encounter against South Korea, Neymar will miss Brazil’s last Group G game at the World Cup against Cameroon because of his right ankle injury. Neymar missed Monday’s game against Switzerland when Brazil won 1-0 to secure its spot in the round of 16.

The battle for Group G’s last spot in the knockouts will witness Switzerland locking horns against Serbia in what could be a rematch of the 2018 World Cup clash, which triggered political tensions between the teams after Swiss players Ganit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri’s celebrations in their 2-1 group stage win over Serbia. With three points in their kitty, Switzerland needs a win to join Brazil in the last 16.

And in case Switzerland plays a draw against Serbia and Cameroon manages to pull off an upset against Brazil, the equation could all boil down to goal difference.

In Group H, Ghana will have their task cut out when they take on bottom-placed Uruguay for a spot in the knockout stages. However, a draw against the two-time World Cup-winning South American side means the Black Stars’ fortunes will depend on the outcome of the other matches of the group.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Match timings today

South Korea vs Portugal: 8.30 PM (IST)

Ghana vs Uruguay: 8.30 PM (IST)

Serbia vs Switzerland: 12.30 AM (IST)

Cameroon vs Brazil: 12.30 AM (IST)

FIFA World Cup: Where to watch

All four matches will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. If you want to livestream the matches, you can do it on the Jio Cinema app.

