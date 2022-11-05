T20 World Cup: England huff and puff to knock Australia out

Guwahati: Continuing with the trend of host nations failing to win the T20 World Cup, defending champions Australia were on Saturday knocked out of the race to the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup after England survived a few nervy moments to chase down Sri Lanka’s below-par 141, with four wickets in hand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Since the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, no home team has won the title so far, and no team has managed to win the tournament consecutively. West Indies won the title twice but after a gap of four years (2012 & 2016).

EastMojo takes a look at the T20 World Cups and their winners.

India won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007 hosted by South Africa, before Pakistan took the crown in 2009 in England. The 2010 edition took place in the West Indies, where England won the title before the Caribbean side pocketed the first of their two titles in 2012 in Sri Lanka.

In the 2014 edition hosted in Bangladesh, the Sri Lankans walked away with the trophy, followed by the West Indies clinching the title for the second time when the tournament was hosted in India in 2016. The tournament returned after a five-year wait, thanks to the pandemic, and India got a chance to host it, albeit in the UAE and Oman, with the Kangaroos winning the trophy in 2021.

Back to the final Group 1 game in Sydney, England overcame a batting collapse, before eventually making home with four wickets and two balls to spare, after the openers Jos Buttler (28 from 23 balls) and Alex Hales (47 off 30) had set the tone with a 75-run first wicket stand. Ben Stokes stood his ground, to see off the Sri Lankan attack that triggered a series of unforced errors with England losing six wickets in the space of 65 deliveries, and for the addition of just 54.

Stokes came up with a fluent unbeaten 42 from 36, containing only two fours but ensured to guide his team to the finish line until Chris Woakes’ cut for four confirmed victory and a safe passage to the knock-out stage.

Earlier, after electing to bat, the Islanders banked on a breezy 67 off 45 from opener Pathum Nissanka, and brief cameos from Kusal Mendis (18) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (22) to arrest a batting slump and post 141 for 8 in their 20 overs. None of the other Lankan batters managed to reach double digits. For England, Mark Wood was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 26, even as the others chipped in with a wicket apiece.

With the win, England became the second team from Group 1 after toppers New Zealand to make it to the last four stages, and are most likely to face Group 2 leaders India in the semi-finals. However, the scenario will be clear only after the three crucial Group 2 matches on Sunday, with India facing Zimbabwe in a must-win contest, South Africa playing the Netherlands, and Pakistan locking horns with Bangladesh.

