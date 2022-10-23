Guwahati: Virat Kohli knows how to seize the big moments! Be it the must-win game against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup, or the 2022 T20 WC opener against Pakistan, King Kohli gets it right. However, there’s a catch, in 2016 Kohli was in sublime form and would master chases.

Cut to 2022, Kohli returned from a self-imposed break from the game after being out of form for a while. At various quarters, there were even question marks on whether he should have been picked for the showpiece event.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

At the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, he defeated the mental demons to steer India from the clutches of defeat and help the team open their World Cup campaign with a 4-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

Cricket pundits would rate his unbeaten knock of 82 off 53 deliveries as a calculative, well-timed one but more than that, for the average Indian cricket fan, the vintage Virat Kohli is back! And what better occasion than a high-octane clash against the men-in-green to rediscover his mojo!

“I’m at a loss for words! It’s a very very special moment. Till today I said Mohali was my best T20 innings. Then I got 82 off 52, and today I got 82 off 53. Both are just as special. But I would rate this better considering the magnitude of the moment,” Kohli stated during the post-match interview.

Kohli came in to bat in the second over of India’s innings, and naturally took some time to get his eyes in even as the men-in-blue kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Reduced to 31 for 4, India needed some solidity, and Kohli found the perfect second fiddle in all-rounder Hardik Pandya, whose 37-ball 40 helped the duo forge together a brilliant 113-run stand for the fifth wicket, virtually helping the side close in on the target of 160.

Pandya’s wicket on the first ball of the final over did create a few nervy moments for Team India, still 16 runs shy of the target. There was more drama in store as the Pakistan side was miffed over a waist-high full toss that Kohli dispatched over the deep square leg fence for a six before Dinesh Karthik was stumped for 1 with India needing a couple off the final delivery. In the end, Ravichandran Ashwin did manage to clear the infield for the single even as skipper Rohit Sharma came running to lift Kohli – the man of the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Earlier, Mohali boy Arshdeep Singh (3/32) raised his stature in Indian cricket’s fast-bowling hierarchy by a few notches with a first ball breakthrough to remove Pakistan captain Babar Azam for a duck and record a memorable T20 World Cup debut. Arshdeep didn’t stop at that, he made sure to pack back the dangerous Mohammed Rizwan, struggling to time the ball, for a 12-ball 4.

Shan Masood, who was struck on the head during a training session in Melbourne, recovered well in time to drag Pakistan out of a forgettable start. His unbeaten 52 off 42, along with Iftikhar Ahmed’s 34-ball 51, formed the cornerstone of Pakistan’s below-par total of 159 for 8 after being put in to bat in overcast conditions. Towards the end, Shaheen Shah Afridi came up with a few lusty hits for his 8-ball 16, in what turned into a dismal outing for the rest of the batting unit.

Well, Hardik Pandya shone with the ball too, and his three-wicket haul was the other positive that India will love to carry forward as they aim for the silverware for the second time after 2007.

And contrary to the weather predictors, the fans got a full 40-over game..what better way to kick off the Diwali celebrations for the Indian fans!

Also Read | Meghalaya: Community-based waste management initiative launched

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









