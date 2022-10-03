Gandhinagar: Arunachal Pradesh weightlifting star Sambo Lapung broke into a wide smile after he finally kept his tryst with the National Clean and Jerk record in the 96kg class when he lifted 198kg on his way to victory in the 36th National Games at the Mahatma Mandir complex here on Monday.

Lapung had missed his date with the record in the National Championships in Bhubaneswar earlier this year when the judges ruled his attempt as a No-Lift. But on Monday, there was no stopping the 25-year-old from regaining the mark from three-time Commonwealth Games medallist Vikas Thakur of the Services.

The Arunachal star joined woman Pole Vaulter Rosy Meena Paulraj of Tamil Nadu and fellow weightlifter N Ajith of Tamil Nadu as the athletes who have used the National Games platform here to break National records.

Though Services’ Jagdish settled for silver with a total of 331kg, 15kg less than Sambo Lapung, the Services juggernaut cruised along with their rowers sweeping three gold on offer in the men’s competition on Monday and distance runner Gulveer Singh beating more experienced competitors to win the men’s 10000m crown.

Kirpal Singh (Punjab) stood between the Discus Throw gold and Services. His 59.32m was a new National Games record, breaking a 25-year-old mark set at 58.56 by Shakti Singh in Bangalore. Gagandeep Singh and Prashant Malik (both Services) took the lesser medals.

Punjab’s Sift Kaur Kamra bagged the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 positions crown beating Odisha’s Shriyanka Sarangi. Sift took a 6-0 lead. But Shriyanka fought back with some high 10s to make it 15-15 in a race to 16 points. Both shot a lowly 9.8 in the 16th series before Sift claimed gold with a 10.1 against Shriyanka’s 9.8.

Hrutika Shriram of Maharashtra claimed her ninth gold medal in National Games when she expectedly won the women’s 3m Springboard Diving contest at the Sardar Patel Aquatics Complex in Rajkot. Notching up a tally of 179.15 points, she promptly dedicated the gold to her coach-husband and two-year-old son.

There was immense joy for Telangana with their badminton stars claiming the mixed team gold with a 3-0 victory over Kerala. The husband-wife pair of Sumeet Reddy and Sikki Reddy put the team in the lead before Sai Praneeth rallied from a game deficit to beat the redoubtable HS Prannoy. Samia Imar Farooqi made quick work of Gowrikrishna to seal gold for Telangana.

The Services team lorded the men’s Rowing events, taking home all seven gold. They added three today through the formidable Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh (Lightweight Double Sculls), the Quadruple Sculls and Coxed Eight teams. The women’s events saw Madhya Pradesh’s Vindhya Sankath and Rukmani both climb the podium twice today with victories in Lightweight Double Sculls and Quadruple Sculls.

Meanwhile, at IIT Gandhinagar, Himachal Pradesh’s Seema won the women’s 10000m gold when the jury disqualified Maharashtra’s Sanjivani Jadhav for a lane infringement. With less than a lap to go for the finish, the visibly tiring front-runner stumbled and stepped inside the border to be disqualified by the jury.

