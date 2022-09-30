Gandhinagar: The women’s 49kg weightlifting event at the 36th National Games unfolded on expected lines with a tactical battle between Mirabai Chanu and Sanjita Chanu at Exhibition Hall 1 at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Friday.

In the end, Mirabai walked away with the gold and a total lift of 191 kgs (Snatch 84kg, Clean & Jerk 107 kgs) while Sanjita settled for the silver medal with a total lift of 187 kgs (Snatch 82kg, C&J 105kg). Odisha’s Sneha Soren picked the bronze after totalling 169kg (Snatch 73kg, C&J 96kg).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In Snatch, Mirabai seized an early advantage by raising the bar to 81kgs in her very first attempt, before a clean effort of 84kg in her second lift gave her a cushion of 3kgs over her statemate Sanjita, who could manage 80kg and 82kgs in her first two attempts. Sanjita’s third attempt of lifting 84kg was adjudged a foul. Mirabai preferred to save her energy and didn’t turn up for the third attempt.

In Clean and Jerk, Sanjita lifted 95kgs in her first attempt before raising the bar to 100kg and 105kg, with all three attempts getting the green light from the judges. All eyes were pinned on Mirabai, greeted with a thunderous applause from the crowd, especially from the Manipur contingent. The Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medallist successfully lifted 103 in her first attempt before returning to lift 107kg and confirming the centre spot on the podium. She didn’t bother to return for the third attempt.

Elated after confirming the first medals for the state, the two Manipur weightlifters joined the rest of the members of the contingent. A visibly emotional Sanjita, considering the mental demons she had overcome for the silver, told EastMojo, “This is a special moment, congratulations to Mirabai. She deserves all the praises and accolades for the brilliant effort. It feels great to compete at the National Games, and represent my state. The last time (in Kerala 2015) I won the gold in a lower weight category, but after seven years, the level of competition definitely goes up.”

Weightlifting Women 49 kg class: 1. Mirabai Chanu (Manipur) Snatch 84kg, Clean & Jerk 107kg, Total 191kg; 2. Sanjita Chanu (Manipur) 82, 105, 187; 3. Sneha Soren (Odisha) 73, 96, 169.

Also Read | PM Modi declares 36th National Games open in glittering ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









