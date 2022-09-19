Bengaluru FC, led by Sunil Chettri, romped to a 2-1 victory to cap off a flawless victory in the Durand Cup final against Mumbai FC.

Bengaluru FC won the 131st Durand Cup final with goals from young N. Sivasakthi and seasoned Alan Costa in the first and second halves, respectively, to claim its first title in the legendary competition.

Bengaluru FC, led by former Indian Football captain Sunil Chettri defeated Mumbai FC to win the Durand Cup final on Sunday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

But rather than the thrilling match between football giants, two videos of a few irksome moments from the post-match ceremony are now doing the rounds on social media.

In the first video, West Bengal and Manipur Governor La Ganesan is seen pushing Sunil Chettri away for a photo opportunity during the post-match presentation ceremony.

See more Ladies & gentlemen, bringing you Shri La. Ganeshan, honorable Governor of West Bengal. #DurandCup



The high-headedness is audacious. Not expected of a respectable figure, @LaGanesan. A public apology surely won't be too much to ask for. #IndianFootballpic.twitter.com/aEq4Yq6a6R — Debapriya Deb (@debapriya_deb) September 18, 2022

In the second video, another government official is seen pushing Sivasakthi Narayanan, who opened the scoring for the final match, during the post match ceremony.

See more This is what happened with shivshakti minutes before Chhetri. pic.twitter.com/TZmLP93Sdj — Akansh (@AkanshSai) September 18, 2022

The guests and dignitaries, who were there to present the winning trophies, appear more keen for the pictures than the players themselves.

More than 40,000 people have watched the videos, and football fans across India have expressed shock over the incident.

Netizens criticised the mistreatment of India’s top footballers by the politicians as “very disgraceful”. Twitter was flooded with posts questioning the high headedness of politicians. Below are some of the reactions.

See more NOOOOO

This is soo wrong & absolutely disgraceful. This is not expected from Governor of WB, who is a representative of Central Government.

Hardworking players of Indian Football Team deserves their fair share of Respect. Sunil Chettri is a legend. @IndianFootball#football https://t.co/zruqPT6aU3 — Atul Tiwari (@iTiwariAtul) September 19, 2022

See more Congratulations to La Ganesan, Governor of West Bengal, for winning the Durand Cup 2022. Very shameful. This is the only reason why Indian football is going backwards.#sunilchettri #shameful pic.twitter.com/gBaedn0sQ8 — Arjan Ghosh (@arjan_ghosh) September 19, 2022

See more This country doesn’t deserve legend like sunil chettri most of the people don’t even know who he is I’m afraid his fate will be same as Bhaichung and pk banerjee — Vansh (@kshatriya87) September 19, 2022

See more Disgusting, and shameful. Imagine @imVkohli being shoved like this.



Sunil Chettri is a sporting legend. — Ashish Pareek (@pareektweets) September 19, 2022

See more @narendramodi @PMOIndia #sunilchettri @IndiaSports @YASMinistry This is shameful. He is a star of this nation, through his hard work. And politicians, here Governor! Are more keen on the free spotlight.. Can we do one thing correct, morally, ethically, respectfully? https://t.co/p9J8SyNjfV — WeThePeople 🇮🇳 (@mybluru) September 19, 2022

See more I believe governer Saab thinks his stature is even bigger than the legend Sunil Chettri#justsaying https://t.co/Mo1mkIvXGQ — Deepak sharma🇮🇳 (@deepak_stoic) September 19, 2022

See more @LaGanesan that was very disrespectful of Sunil Chettri who the hell are you to push him — kunal gupta 🇮🇳 (@kunalstwits) September 19, 2022

