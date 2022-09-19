Bengaluru FC, led by Sunil Chettri, romped to a 2-1 victory to cap off a flawless victory in the Durand Cup final against Mumbai FC.
Bengaluru FC won the 131st Durand Cup final with goals from young N. Sivasakthi and seasoned Alan Costa in the first and second halves, respectively, to claim its first title in the legendary competition.
Bengaluru FC, led by former Indian Football captain Sunil Chettri defeated Mumbai FC to win the Durand Cup final on Sunday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
But rather than the thrilling match between football giants, two videos of a few irksome moments from the post-match ceremony are now doing the rounds on social media.
In the first video, West Bengal and Manipur Governor La Ganesan is seen pushing Sunil Chettri away for a photo opportunity during the post-match presentation ceremony.
In the second video, another government official is seen pushing Sivasakthi Narayanan, who opened the scoring for the final match, during the post match ceremony.
The guests and dignitaries, who were there to present the winning trophies, appear more keen for the pictures than the players themselves.
More than 40,000 people have watched the videos, and football fans across India have expressed shock over the incident.
Netizens criticised the mistreatment of India’s top footballers by the politicians as “very disgraceful”. Twitter was flooded with posts questioning the high headedness of politicians. Below are some of the reactions.
