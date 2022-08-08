Birmingham: India’s star doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won the country’s third gold from the badminton court with a straight game victory over England’s Ben Lane and Sean Mendy at the Commonwealth Games.
The Indian duo won 21-15, 21-13.
India thus finished a fantastic badminton campaign with three gold, one silver and two bronze.
The Satwik-Chirag pair followed double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and All England runners-up Lakshya Sen, who also won yellow metals on the day.
The silver came in team championship and the bronze medals were won by Kidambi Srikanth in the men’s singles and Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women’s doubles.
Also Read | CWG 2022: G Sathiyan wins bronze in TT Men’s singles
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: NFR to run 3 special trains to help RRB NTPC exam aspirants
- Badminton: Chirag-Satwik pair wins men’s doubles gold
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for August 8
- CWG 2022: G Sathiyan wins bronze in TT Men’s singles
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer for August 8
- Assam: Man held for duping defence personnel with fake gold jewellery