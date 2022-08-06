Birmingham: Priyanka Goswami on Saturday scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in 10,000m event at the Commonwealth Games here.
Goswami clocked a personal best time of 43:38.83s to finished second behind Jemima Montag (42:34.30) of Australia. Emily Wamusyi Ngii (43:50.86) of Kenya took the bronze.
The other Indian in the fray, Bhawna Jat finished eighth and last with a personal best time of 47:14.13.
Harminder Singh was the first Indian to have won a medal in race walk — bronze — in the 20km event in 2010 CWG in Delhi.
Also Read | Sakshi Malik reverses losing trend, six wrestlers win medals
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- One-day recoveries surpass fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal
- Nagaland: Hindi teacher held for sexually assaulting 4 minors in Noklak
- Tripura girl gangraped; three arrested
- Priyanka Goswami clinches silver in women’s 10k race walk
- Bengal logs 783 new COVID-19 cases, five fresh fatalities
- Mizoram logs 181 new COVID-19 cases, zero death