Liverpool will face Manchester City in the Community Shield final on Saturday at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Both sides have been extremely busy in the summer transfer window, hoping to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Premier League season, which starts next week. The spotlight will be on Manchester City’s new signing Erling Haaland who moved from Borussia Dortmund for 51 million pounds. Liverpool’s new signing Darwin Nunez will also make his debut, who joined from Benfica earlier this month for a record fee of 81 million pounds.

When is the Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield final?

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City will be played on July 30, Saturday.

What time will the Community Shield final start?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the Community Shield final?

The match between Liverpool and Manchester City will be broadcast on the Sony sports network. And if you want to live stream the match, you can do it on the SonyLiv app.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | India’s youngest athlete at CWG, Anahat Singh, makes winning start

Trending Stories









