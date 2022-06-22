Guwahati: Sonam Zomba of Arunachal Pradesh won gold at the All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation (AIMMAF) competition, which took place in Delhi from June 16 to 19.
Sonam is the first athlete from the Northeast to win gold in the female strawweight category. Zomba has been training in Guwahati with coach Bhabajeet Choudhury for the past five years. She was chosen for the Asian Championship 2022 and is the first girl to win two gold medals.
