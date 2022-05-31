Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya took their IPL win celebrations to the streets of Ahmedabad as they toured the city in an open bus on Monday. GT won the IPL in their debut season, beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
As the team toured the city of Ahmedabad to celebrate their first IPL win, thousands of fans flooded the streets to join the celebrations. The winning team was hosted and felicitated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel.
The Chief Minister tweeted ” Got a chance to interact with players of IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans. They presented me a bat with signatures of all squad members. The proceeds from it will be used in the education of the daughters of the state. Congratulations to all the players.”
Gujarat Titans have become the second team to win the IPL title in their debut season after Rajasthan Royals in 2008. The Gujarat team is heading to Mumbai on Tuesday where the owners will be throwing a grand party.
