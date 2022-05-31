Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya took their IPL win celebrations to the streets of Ahmedabad as they toured the city in an open bus on Monday. GT won the IPL in their debut season, beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

As the team toured the city of Ahmedabad to celebrate their first IPL win, thousands of fans flooded the streets to join the celebrations. The winning team was hosted and felicitated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel.

See more Kal ki yeh yaadgar shaam, aap ke pyaar aur support ke naam 🥰😁



Jald lautenge, tab tak khayal rakhna Amdavad 💙#SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe pic.twitter.com/IMgH0izYAL — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 31, 2022

The Chief Minister tweeted ” Got a chance to interact with players of IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans. They presented me a bat with signatures of all squad members. The proceeds from it will be used in the education of the daughters of the state. Congratulations to all the players.”

See more IPL-2022 માં વિજેતા ‘ગુજરાત ટાઇટન્સ’ના ખેલાડીઓને મળી તેમની સાથે વાર્તાલાપનો અવસર ખૂબ મજાનો બની રહ્યો. ટીમના બધા જ ખેલાડીઓના હસ્તાક્ષર કરેલ બેટ તેમણે મને આપ્યું છે, જેનું ઓક્શન કરીને તેમાંથી થનાર આવક રાજ્યની દીકરીઓના શિક્ષણ માટે વાપરવામાં આવશે. સૌ ખેલાડીઓને ખૂબ-ખૂબ અભિનંદન. pic.twitter.com/gxXYycIO0l — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) May 30, 2022

Gujarat Titans have become the second team to win the IPL title in their debut season after Rajasthan Royals in 2008. The Gujarat team is heading to Mumbai on Tuesday where the owners will be throwing a grand party.

