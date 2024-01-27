NASA's Mars rover finds evidence of ancient lake on red planet

The search for evidence of ancient life on Mars has been ongoing for years. NASA’s Perseverance Rover has now confirmed the presence of ancient lake sediments in the red planet’s Jerezo Crater.

The research indicates that Mars had a warmer and wetter past than it is now. The findings of the study suggest that the Jerezo Crater was once home to a large lake harbouring a diverse range of microbial life.

The new study, published in the journal Science Advances, states that the findings of the study support the hypothesis that parts of Mars were submerged and could have supported microbial life. The research team examined the soil layers up to 65 feet (20 meters) deep in the Jerezo Crater and found evidence of a river that once fed into the lake.

According to David Paige, the paper’s first author, the findings of the study are similar to looking at a road cut. This suggests that Mars may have once had a warmer, wetter, and potentially habitable past. The research team believes that the future sample collection from the Jerezo Crater will provide a closer look at the lake sediments and the potential life that may have existed there.

The study also emphasises the importance of Perseverance’s location and the findings suggest that future sample collection from the Jerezo Crater will provide a closer look at the lake sediments. According to the researchers, the findings of the study suggest that Mars may have once had a warmer, wetter, and potentially habitable past.

