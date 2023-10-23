Indian stargazers to witness partial lunar eclipse on October 28-29

Guwahati: A partial lunar eclipse will captivate stargazers on the night of Saturday, October 28, extending into the early hours of Sunday. As per reports, the lunar eclipse will be visible from every corner of India.

The duration of this partial eclipse is calculated to be precisely 1 hour and 19 minutes. The umbral phase is slated to commence at 1:05 AM IST on Saturday and draw to a close at 2:24 AM IST.

This lunar spectacle will not be confined to the Indian subcontinent alone; it will be visible from diverse regions encompassing the Western Pacific Ocean, Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, northeastern North America, South America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean, and the South Pacific Ocean.

A partial lunar eclipse is a cosmic phenomenon that occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Full Moon, yet their alignment is not exact, resulting in only a portion of the Moon’s visible surface entering the Earth’s shadow.

While a total lunar eclipse involves the Moon being entirely immersed in the Earth’s umbral shadow, a partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the Moon is shrouded in this shadow. The perception of this phenomenon from Earth is contingent on the precise alignment of the Sun, Earth, and Moon.

Meanwhile, for those enthralled by lunar eclipses, the next total lunar eclipse is slated to grace the Indian skies on September 7, 2025.

The most recent lunar eclipse visible from India took place on November 8, 2022, and it was a total eclipse.

