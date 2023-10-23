Indian stargazers to witness partial lunar eclipse on October 28-29

Guwahati: A partial lunar eclipse will captivate stargazers on the night of Saturday, October 28, extending into the early hours of Sunday. As per reports, the lunar eclipse will be visible from every corner of India.
The duration of this partial eclipse is calculated to be precisely 1 hour and 19 minutes. The umbral phase is slated to commence at 1:05 AM IST on Saturday and draw to a close at 2:24 AM IST.
This lunar spectacle will not be confined to the Indian subcontinent alone; it will be visible from diverse regions encompassing the Western Pacific Ocean, Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, northeastern North America, South America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean, and the South Pacific Ocean.
A partial lunar eclipse is a cosmic phenomenon that occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Full Moon, yet their alignment is not exact, resulting in only a portion of the Moon’s visible surface entering the Earth’s shadow.
While a total lunar eclipse involves the Moon being entirely immersed in the Earth’s umbral shadow, a partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the Moon is shrouded in this shadow. The perception of this phenomenon from Earth is contingent on the precise alignment of the Sun, Earth, and Moon.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Meanwhile, for those enthralled by lunar eclipses, the next total lunar eclipse is slated to grace the Indian skies on September 7, 2025.
The most recent lunar eclipse visible from India took place on November 8, 2022, and it was a total eclipse.
Also Read | Comets 101 − everything you need to know about the snow cones of space
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Yellow Alert for Northeast due to Cyclone? Here’s what we know
- Climate solutions are already in our nature
- An update on Ayushman Bharat’s achievements and shortfalls
- Indian stargazers to witness partial lunar eclipse on October 28-29
- Why Egypt’s Rafah crossing is a lifeline to Palestinians living in Gaza
- Sikkim floods: 52 Chungthang residents get Rs 1 lakh each for house damages