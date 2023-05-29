GSLV-F12 successfully places navigation satellite into intended orbit: ISRO

Sriharikota, (AP): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday successfully launched a second generation navigation satellite, using a GSLV rocket with a cryogenic upper stage to do the job.
NVS-01 would augment the country’s regional navigation system, providing accurate and real-time navigation.
At the end of a 27.5 hour countdown, the 51.7 metre tall, 3-stage Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle lifted off at a prefixed time of 10.42 am from the second launch pad at this spaceport, situated about 130 km from Chennai. This was GSLV’s 15th flight.
The second generation navigation satellite series dubbed as a significant launch would ensure the continuity of NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) services — an Indian regional satellite navigation system, similar to the GPS, providing accurate and real-time navigation.
Signals from NavIC are designed to provide user position accurate to better than 20 metres and timing accuracy better than 50 nanoseconds.
ISRO Chairman S Somanath congratulated the entire team for the “excellent outcome” of the mission.
“NVS-01 has been placed in precise orbit by GSLV. Congratulations to the entire ISRO team for making the mission happen,” he said in his post-launch address from the Mission Control Center.
Today’s success came after the GSLV F10 ‘debacle,’ he said referring to the anomaly in the cryogenic stage of the launch vehicle in August 2021, following which the then mission could not be realised.
He expressed joy that “corrections in cryogenic stage and lessons learnt have really paid benefits” and credited the Failure Analysis Committee for addressing the problem.
Somanath further said NVS-01 is a second generation satellite with additional capabilities. The signals will be more secure, civilian frequency band has been introduced, he said. This was one of the five of such satellites.
The rocket, a little short of 20 minutes after it took off, deployed the 2,232 kg satellite into the intended Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) at an altitude of about 251 km.
NVS-01 carried navigation payloads L1, L5 and S bands and the second generation satellite also has an indigenously developed rubidium atomic clock.
It is for the first time that an indigenously developed rubidium atomic clock has been used as the scientists earlier opted for imported ones to determine date and location.
Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre has developed the clock, and according to ISRO, it assumes significance as it is an important technology that only a handful of countries possess.
ISRO developed the NavIC system to meet the positioning, navigation and timing requirements of the country, particularly with regard to civil aviation and military requirements.
NavIC was earlier known as the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).
“The L1 navigation band is popular for providing position, navigation and timing services for civilian users and for interoperability with other GNSS (global navigation satellite system) signals,” ISRO said.
Some of the applications of NavIC include terrestrial, aerial and maritime navigation, precision agriculture, location-based services in mobile devices and marine fisheries, among many others.
NavIC offers two services — Standard Position Service (SPS) for civilian users and Restricted Service for strategic users.
NavIC SPS signals are interoperable with the US global navigation satellite system signals, GPS, Glonass from Russia, Galileo (European Union) and BeiDou, China.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Monday’s mission is the sixth operational flight of the GSLV with indigenous cryogenic stages. The mission life of NVS-01 is expected to be better than 12 years, ISRO said.
ISRO has already launched similar navigation satellites–IRNSS-1A,IRNSS-1B,IRNSS-1C, IRNSS-1D, IRNSS-1E,IRNSS-1F,IRNSS-1G, IRNSS-1H and IRNSS-1I.
Of these missions, IRNSS-1H was not successful as the satellite could not be placed into orbit. It was replaced by IRNSS-1I which was successfully launched on April 12, 2018.
Also Read | Darjeeling zoo welcomes 5 snow leopard cubs
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- PM Modi congratulates Erdogan on re-election as Turkiye president
- Manipur: Tangkhul Naga body urges PM for resolution to Naga issue
- Manipur: Army arrests 3 armed miscreants at New Checkon
- Modi govt increased NE’s railways budget to expedite projects: Vaishnaw
- PM Modi flags off Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express
- Catholic Bishops of NE India make fresh appeal for peace in Manipur