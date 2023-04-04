Our planet could have some relatively close encounters with asteroids in the coming days. the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Jet Propulsion Laboratory has said.

The asteroids and comets that will pass relatively near to Earth are monitored by NASA’s Asteroid Watch dashboard. For each encounter, the dashboard shows the date of the nearest approach, an estimated object diameter, relative size, and distance from Earth.

According to NASA, five asteroids will approach our planet, with two of them making their closest approaches to Earth on April 4.

The following asteroids are approaching according to NASA:

Asteroid 2023 FU6: A small 45-foot asteroid is making its closest approach to Earth today at a distance of 1,870,000 km.

Asteroid 2023 FS11: The 82-foot aeroplane-sized asteroid will fly past Earth by a close margin of 6,610,000 km today.

Asteroid 2023 FA7: A 92-foot asteroid the size of an aeroplane will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 2,250,000 km on April 4.

Asteroid 2023 FQ7: On April 5, a 65-foot house-sized asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 5,750,000 km.

Asteroid 2023 FZ3: The largest asteroid among the next upcoming asteroids, which is the size of an aeroplane is projected to pass by Earth on April 6. At a distance of 4,190,000 km, this 150-foot-wide rock, which is hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 67656 kmph, will make its closest encounter.

However, the asteroid is not a potentially hazardous threat to Earth.

According to NASA, asteroids are left over from the formation of our solar system.

Recently, NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office said that a newly discovered asteroid roughly the size of an Olympic swimming pool has a “small chance” of colliding with Earth on Valentine’s Day 23 years from now.

Also Read | New asteroid sample study offers further hints of space origin for the building blocks of life on Earth

