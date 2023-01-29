Space sector associations from Indo-Pacific join hands to explore new opportunities

New Delhi: Indian Space Association (ISpA), the industry body of space companies, on Friday announced the formation of a working group of sectoral entrepreneurs of various nations in partnership with IIT Madras and the US Consulate in Chennai.

The working group, called the Association of Space Entrepreneurs in the Indo-Pacific (ASEIP), the ISpA said, was an effort to promote international collaborations and scientific research innovation in the space technology sector.

It will include one leading association from India, the US, Japan and Australia, where ISpA would be the founding member representing India.

“The formation of ASEIP shall broaden the scope of international space activity, open up a dialogue on the issues faced by the stakeholders, explore collaborative opportunities and models, and synthesise a way forward for all collectively and serve as a cohesive voice for orchestrating international space cooperation,” ISpA Director Wg Cdr Satyam Kushwaha (Retd) said.

“The ASEIP will be responsible to bring together stakeholders and associations in the space technology sector to mentor and support emerging entrants to the industry internationally,” the ISpA said in a statement.

It will also explore ways to optimise business opportunities and serve as an international lobby for government policy in India, the US and Indo-Pacific countries.

The decision is an outcome of the discussions between domain experts from many Indo-Pacific countries, which culminated into the Space Technology Conclave organised by ISpA, IIT Madras and the US Consulate General in Chennai.

“As we witness the private space revolution across nations, with more and more startups emerging in the space technology sector, this is the appropriate time to bring the network of space startups and other private players, along with their respective government policymakers, face to face with their international counterparts in India, the United States, and the Indo Pacific countries,” Kushwaha said.

