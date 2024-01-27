Thief busted with cash in underwear stolen from Sikkim hospital

A 27-year-old labourer employed in Ranka village across the Gangtok hills, on Friday, was apprehended for allegedly stealing money from the hospital’s donation box. The arrest was made by the vigilant Sikkim Armed Police, who had been deployed in the hospital.

The accused, identified as Yangdup Subba, was reportedly caught red-handed with an amount of about Rs 21,000 hidden in his underwear. The arrest unfolded when a sharp-eyed jawan, assigned to monitor activities in the hospital, noticed Subba’s suspicious behaviour.

Investigations revealed that Subba had no legitimate reason to be at the hospital on Friday. Moreover, it was disclosed that Subba had a previous criminal record, having been involved in an attempted murder case in West Sikkim. He was released from prison in 2019 after serving a three-year sentence.

The Sikkim Armed Police, responsible for security at the hospital, stated that Subba’s suspicious activities had raised concerns among the deployed personnel. Prompt action by the vigilant jawan resulted in the successful apprehension of the alleged thief.

Authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation to determine the extent of Subba’s involvement in the theft and whether there are any accomplices. STNM Hospital officials are also reviewing security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Subba is expected to face charges related to theft, and his past criminal record may play a role in the legal proceedings.

