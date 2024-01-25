Sikkim: Orchid which steals carbon from underground fungus found

Guwahati: Madhusudan Khanal, a research scholar with the Department of Botany, Sikkim University, visited Rey Valley Sikkim for a field survey and saw discovered unique orchids which feed on fungus.

“I came across it in 2022. That time I found them in fruiting. It was a long wait, from March till June I used to visit the place to look for it every 15 days. After careful observation and comparing it with relevant literature, I was thrilled to find it is a new orchid species- Gastrodia sikkimensis” Madhusudan Khanal told EastMojo.

Khanal was assisted by research scholars, assistant professors and scientists from GBPNIHE, Sikkim University and Botanical Survey of India in this discovery. Khanal is currently pursuing PhD from the department of Botany, Sikkim University under the supervision of Dr. Santosh Kumar Rai and Dr. Devendra Kumar. He is also working as a project Coordinator in G.B.Pant – North East Regional Centre, Arunachal Pradesh.

“Mostly, they are underground with a tuberous rhizome. It takes food from the fungus and blooms. More interestingly, these have foul smelling flowers that attract fruit flies,” he said.

He said these group of orchids are called as mycoheterotrophs or holomycotrophs as they rely fully on the fungal host for their sustenance. “It has no chlorophyll hence steals carbon from the underground fungus,” he said. The orchid was named after Sikkim from where it was fond.

“These orchids of the genus Gastrodia prefer to grow in a dark shaded forest floor with decaying leaf litter. This species from Sikkim has an almost cleistogamous flower but with only a slight perforation at apex unsuitable for any pollinator to access. The species can be presumed to be a self-pollinating species,” he said.

“These are fascinating feats of nature,” he added.

“Less than 40 individuals were observed growing at its type of habitat. As the area is very close to an area with ample anthropogenic disturbances hence it is very vulnerable at its type of habitat. Plants are much shorter during flowering, but the pedicel elongates much rapidly during capsule formation,” he further said.

The research on the biology of these elusive holomycotrophs would surely expand our horizon of the mycoheterotrophic world, he observed.

Khanal has also discovered Gastrodia bambu, a mycoheterotrophic orchid species for the first time in India from Kalimpong, West Bengal, recently.

“During a recent field expedition to observe the angiosperm flora of Kalimpong, West Bengal, India, I had come across a very unique mycoheterotrophic terrestrial orchid species in flowering from within the bamboo thickets of Bong Busty, Kalimpong, West Bengal,” he said.

He said after careful observation of literature and consulting different herbaria, the species belongs to the genus Gastrodia but morphological characters of collected specimens are not matching with any other species of Gastrodia reported from India.

“All the recorded habitat qualities are declining due to developmental activities, expansion of agricultural fields and many other anthropogenic activities including tourism. The threat status of this species is assessed as Endangered from a global perspective,” he said.

