Sikkim left out of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra due to 'bad' roads

Gangtok: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which has the nation buzzing, failed to include Sikkim in their nationwide rally. Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee chairman Gopal Chettri who was part of the Yatra in the Northeastern states of Nagaland and Manipur claimed the reason to be due to ‘bad road conditions’.

Speaking to EastMojo on Thursday in Gangtok, Chettri who took part in the rally on January 14 in Imphal stated, “I was part of the high command meeting on January 4, wherein we wanted Sikkim to be included in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. But owing to bad road conditions connecting Siliguri with Sikkim, Sikkim as a route was not considered. Also, the concept of the Yatra had no returns so including Sikkim would mean returning back to Siliguri, so it was not considered”.

Defending the Yatra, the Congress leader pointed out how Tripura was also left out of Yatra route and highlighted that many big states will also have only few districts included in the Yatra until its conclusion in Maharashtra on January 20.

However, the SPCC president informed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Sikkim before elections to discuss various issues pertaining to the State.

Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee also conducted a press conference on Thursday, where they spoke on various issues of the state, condemning the alliance government of Bharatiya Janata Party and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha.

Gopal Chettri in his address, highlighted, “The SKM party are threatening One Family One Job employees to vote for SKM in the upcoming elections or face consequences in regularisation of their jobs. When elections come near, parties make promises of regularisation within 100 days. It is only for vote bank politics and not solutions. To say that SKM will implement OFOJ regularisation process after election is for vote”.

On the alliance government of SKM-BJP, Congress leader said, “Even in Rajya Sabha election, SKM BJP alliance is seen, yet it is understood that SKM is working at the behest of BJP. Our CM (Prem Singh Golay) has tucked under the influence of Home Minister Amit Shah. All the troubles in Sikkim is because of BJP, who is only doing drama and not working”.

“They are not fighting on real issues such as Limboo Tamang communities seat reservation in the Assembly. Now that the issue is no longer subjudiced in Supreme Court, yet with a Tamang CM and Limboo as MP (Indra Hang Subba), the same promise of SKM has not been fulfilled by them,” the Congress leader added.

