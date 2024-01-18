Gangtok: Retired Sikkim Police official Daney Bhutia was apprehended at Bagdogra airport in Siliguri on Thursday afternoon for possession of wildlife articles, including two musk pods and the skin of a flying squirrel. Bhutia, a resident of Tadong in Gangtok, was intercepted in his vehicle while allegedly conducting a transaction with a customer near the North Bengal University gate of Shivmandir in Bagdogra along Asian Highway II, following a tip-off.
The accused was detained by the Bagdogra range of the Directorate of Forests, West Bengal, based on information provided by a concerned citizen who had overheard Bhutia discussing the items with another individual in a local hotel in Siliguri. In response to the complaint, forest officials dispatched a team, leading to the arrest of the individual along with the seized contents.
It appears that Bhutia had collected the items from Chewabhanjyang on the Indo-Nepal border and was en route to selling them to an individual from Delhi at Bagdogra Airport. The musk pods weighed 20 and 25 grams, respectively, while the flying squirrel’s skin weighed 140 grams, with an estimated value of Rs. 2.5 crore.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Daney was arrested during a phone conversation with an unidentified person, and another individual, said to be his relative, was also detained while inside the car with Daney. Subsequently, Daney was taken to the office of the Bagdogra forest range, where he underwent several hours of questioning. Around 6 pm, he was handed over to Bagdogra police.
The concealed consignment inside the car was packed in plastic bags. When questioned about the consignment, Daney claimed that he intended to transport it to Thailand, Burma, and China.
ALSO READ | After tigers, now Tibetan brown bear found at over 3,600 metres in Sikkim
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Retired Sikkim police official caught with wildlife articles worth Rs 2.5 crore
- Meghalaya: Mother-daughter duo participates in 5th Meghalaya Games
- Watch: Why students staged protest in Manipur’s Kangpokpi
- Why is SKM government overlooking Sikkim’s organic achievement?: SDF
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check Teer winners for January 18, 2024
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Assam Teer January 18, 2024