In an accident that unfolded on the night of January 12, a Mahindra Xylo vehicle travelling from Yangyang to Neeya Village in Namchi District met with a fatal accident, plunging into a gorge. The incident resulted in the tragic loss of three lives, with one individual sustaining injuries.

Local authorities were alerted to the accident at approximately 1:30 am on January 13 when it was reported that the vehicle had fallen into a gorge at Zero Dhada in Neeya village. The victims have been identified as Lakpa Sherpa (45), Sonam Sherpa (50), and Palden Sherpa (16), all residents of the local area.

The sole survivor, Thupden Sherpa, is currently undergoing urgent medical treatment at the Yangang Public Health Center. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation by local police, who are working to determine the circumstances leading to the fatal accident.

This incident follows another recent road crash on National Highway 10, just a month ago, near the Teesta River in Likhubhir, where two lives were lost. The Sikkim Police are actively addressing road safety concerns and conducting investigations to enhance public safety on the region’s roads.

