Sikkim: BJP MLA DT Lepcha lone Rajya Sabha MP candidate

Gangtok: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Dorjee Tshering Lepcha representing the Gnathang Machong constituency filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Sikkim on the final day of the filing period on Tuesday.

Lepcha is backed by both the BJP and ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party. Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay was also present during the filing of the nomination at the Sikkim Legislative Assembly premises.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

DT Lepcha addressing the media after filing his nomination stated, “When the state Chief Minister comes and is present while filing the nomination for Rajya Sabha MP, it is history in the making. It is the first time that such an event is happening in Sikkim.”

The nomination of DT Lepcha was proposed by fellow BJP legislators, including DR Thapa, YT Lepcha, NK Subba, and Pintso Namgyal Lepcha. The scrutiny of the nominations is scheduled for January 10, 2024. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is set for January 12, 2024.

Expressing gratitude to the SKM party for supporting his candidature, Lepcha pledged full support for the initiatives and projects undertaken by the SKM government. “Whatever work and projects that the SKM party and government have taken in their hands, we will extend full-fledged support. After I become an MP, I will raise the issues of Sikkim, including developmental concerns,” he said.

Addressing queries about the alliance between BJP and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in the upcoming state assembly elections, Lepcha remained tight-lipped, stating, “I cannot say anything openly. It is a matter for the high command. Talks will be held between the BJP high command in Delhi and SKM Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. I don’t want to say anything on this.”

However, Citizen Action Party Sikkim came down heavily upon Rajya Sabha MP candidate claiming, “He will not speak a word in the Rajya Sabha on behalf of Sikkim”.

CAP Sikkim working president (frontal organisation) Narendra Adhikari addressing a press conference on Tuesday, shared, “We question why was DT Lepcha selected as an MP candidate for Rajya Sabha. This is first time, ruling party didn’t send representative for Rajya Sabha MP. A party hopper like Lepcha, for the next 6 years, he will not speak a word in Rajya Sabha. DT Lepcha was hand in gloves with 25 years ruling SDF party. How can BJP brag about being a cadre based party, when they handpicked an MLA from another party to join them and now being their MP candidate”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

CAP Sikkim also condemned the situation of ruling SKM party and SDF party not being able to nominate a single MP candidate representing their parties. CAP shared, “Neither SDF, a 25-year ruling party nor the ruling SKM party were able to nominate a single MP candidate. SKM has 19 MLAs yet they supported the one candidate fielded by BJP. In the 2019 general elections, SDF got 48 percent vote, SKM got 47.10 percent vote. BJP got 1.6 percent vote. Now a party that got 1.6 percent vote is getting support from all 32 MLAs of the State. They have sold the seat of Rajya Sabha, our MLAs are sold”.

CAP also backed the candidature of Tseten Tashi Bhutia representing the BJP party and Bhutia Lepcha community of Sikkim. CAP said, “Tseten Tashi is a party cadre of BJP, he could have been a good representative. He is capable and representative of people who has spoken many a times for issues of Sikkim. DT lepcha is a controversial candidate, he has to save himself from ED and CBI, that is why he has been made a Rajya Sabha MP candidate. If you take Tseten Tashi track record he speaks for Sikkim, his work speaks for Sikkim”.

Also Read | Roar from the skies: Now, tiger spotted at 3,966 metres in Sikkim

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









