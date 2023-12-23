Guwahati: Sikkim’s Dr Tej Chingtham has been inducted as a member of the National Startup Advisory Council chaired by the Minister of Commerce and Industries, Piyush Goyal.

Dr Tej Chingtham is the first and only face from North East India in this Council. He is currently the CEO, of Atal Incubation Centre of NITI AAYOG at Sikkim Manipal University.

The Central Government vide Gazette Notification No.5(24)/2019-Startup India dated 21st January 2020 had reconstituted the National Startup Advisory Council representing various stakeholders.

Some of the prominent figures who are part of this council alongside with Dr Tej Chingtham to advise the government of India include Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder, Naukri.com; Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM; Ajai Chowdhry, Founder HCL; Kunal Bahl, Founder, Snapdeal; Amit Jain, Founder, Car Dekho; Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, Director, National Payment Council of India; Rajesh Gopinathan, Former CEO, TCS; Nithin Kamath, Founder, Zerodha; Rikant Pitti, Founder, Easmytrip; Nivruti Rai, CEO, Invest India; Manoj Kohli, Former Country Head, Softbank India; President, FICCI, CII and ASSOCHAM.

The National Startup Advisory council advises the Government of India on measures needed to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country to drive sustainable economic growth and generate large scale employment opportunities.

