Indian Army rescues 1,217 tourists in East Sikkim amid harsh weather

Gangtok: Trishakti Corps, a key unit of the Indian Army, launched a rescue mission on the afternoon of December 13 to evacuate tourists stranded in the high altitude areas of East Sikkim due to heavy snowfall and inclement weather. Until midnight, the team evacuated a total of 1,217 tourists, including elderly individuals, women, and children.
The Army relocated the evacuated tourists to secure areas with essential amenities like shelter, warm clothing, medical assistance, and meals. Soldiers went above and beyond by vacating their barracks to accommodate the rescued tourists, showcasing the Army’s dedication to humanitarian efforts.
The 1,217 rescued tourists were safely transported to 17 mile, during the night of December 13, where they were provided with dinner and accommodation. Civil administration officials are relocating from Gangtok to 17 mile to facilitate the coordination of their return to Gangtok.
The swift actions of the Indian Army in challenging weather have brought relief to stranded tourists, who expressed deep gratitude for the prompt assistance.
