Spiritual leader Dalai Lama reaches Gangtok for a 4-day visit

Gangtok: Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama reached Gangtok on Monday for a four-day visit. Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay and several other dignitaries and devotees welcomed him at the Libing Helipad.

Senior Sikkim state government officials and representatives from the Tibetan Parliament, Tibetan Settlement Office and Local Tibetan Assembly were also present to greet the revered spiritual leader.

Following his reception at the helipad, monks from various monasteries of the state orchestrated a traditional Buddhist ritual of dance and prayer known as ‘Sherbang’, amidst an atmosphere charged with spiritual energy.

Dalai Lama will be giving one-day teaching on Gyalsey Thokme Sangpo’s 37 Practices of a Bodhisattva (Laklen Sodunma) on Tuesday morning at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok and will also be virtually laying the foundation stones of the Karmapa Park project at Rumtek and Gyalwa Lhatsun Chenpo Statue project at Simmik Khamdong constituency, Gangtok district.

