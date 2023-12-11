NDMA asks Sikkim govt to prepare detailed report on flood

Guwahati: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has asked the Sikkim government to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the loss and damages which occurred due to flash floods on October 3-4.

A glacial lake outburst in South Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim on the night of October 3-4 caused a devastating flood in the Northeastern state of Sikkim. The level of water in the Teesta River increased by about 50-60 feet in height which caused calamitous floods downstream.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

77 people are still reported missing and the Sikkim government has started the work of issuing death certificates to the next of kin.

The NDMA team visited and reviewed Mangan, Namchi, Pakyong and Gangtok districts, and further called upon the chief minister.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met a 15-member delegation comprising officers of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and domain experts from various organizations at his official residence, Mintokgang, today.

Sector experts shared their findings and proposed remedial measures during the meeting.

The delegation, led by Kunal Sathyarthi, Joint Secretary NDMA and escorted by Prabhakar Rai, Director SSDMA along with Rajiv Roka, Additional Director SSDMA, discussed the purpose of NDMA’s involvement, emphasising their expertise in disaster management. Director SSDMA highlighted the significance of their mission.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Joint Secretary NDMA commended the immediate actions taken by the Government of Sikkim and SSDMA in the recent natural disaster, and the timely evacuation of people from Chungthang and low-lying areas along the Teesta basin, saving numerous lives. Kunal Sathyarthi also praised SSDMA for conducting regular Mock Drills.

Emphasising the importance of Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) for Recovery, Reconstruction, and Rehabilitation, JS NDMA stressed the need for the state to conduct a comprehensive assessment.

The Chief Minister acknowledged and appreciated these suggestions, expressing gratitude to the entire team for their support in preparing a robust PDNA report. This report is slated for submission to the Government of India, marking a collaborative effort in disaster management.

PK Das, Sectoral Expert, applauded the work executed in the field by the communication specialist and emphasised the safety features to be taken up during the upcoming monsoon.

Strong town planning with building bylaws was also highlighted. He also recommended the reconstruction of houses following traditional culture and practises emphasising a people-centric approach towards rehabilitation and reconstruction.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

CP Mohan, Sectoral Expert, highlighted the silt deposit in the farmlands which may affect the recultivation as suggested for bamboo plantation.

Indranil Bose who looks at the road sector suggested a proper design framework and construction of Jholungey/traditional bamboo bridges at intervals for the purpose of making it convenient for the people to commute.

He also requested the concerned Department to keep provisions in the recovery plan for people connectivity. Vivek reflected upon the livelihood issues with an emphasis on the Animal Husbandry sector as the Agriculture sector has been totally damaged due to the flash flood. He also suggested pisciculture practice and extraction of mines/sand and stone quarrying as a revenue resource towards which a Notification is suggested to be issued by the Department of Forest.

Amit Tandon, on his part, reflected upon the livelihood issues, community needs towards the social sector and open spaces to be located at all places. Jena applauded the SSDMA for the prompt actions taken after the disaster.

Also Read | Sikkim CM to lead 12 communities with tribal status demand to Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









