70 per cent of Army recruitment goes vacant every year: Sikkim CM

Gangtok: Over 70 per cent of army recruitment goes vacant in Sikkim every year, shared the Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay at the annual meet of Ex-Servicemen Association of Sikkim in Gangtok on Saturday.
Speaking on the less recruitment, Sikkim CM said, “Only about 30 per cent of army recruitment seats get filled up. Similar is the case with the recently launched Agniveer initiative across the country. The process of recruitment involves Sikkim Subject and Certificate of Identification as the needful documents. Yet, most are not inclined to army service anymore, they prefer to take up government jobs in the state for their comfort.”
Golay further highlighted, “Sikkim youth have the potential to prepare some of the finest army persons in the country. As part of the government and also through ESAS, I would like to encourage more individuals to be inspired to take up service for the nation. There is a saturation in employment in the State, it will reach a pinnacle eventually. There is a need for awareness on army service recruitment.”
Among the major announcements made by the Chief Minister, he said, “There should be a proper Sainik School in Sikkim. If the central government approves, we will set up the school in the state with all the necessary facilities. The government will facilitate the education of children of ex-service personnel and current service personnel. The government will aid in the house construction of servicemen. If any servicemen loses life either in service or through medical conditions, their next of kin will be given regular government jobs.”
Golay also promised to set up 2 Rajya Sainik Boards and Zilla Sainik Boards for the newly formed two districts of Soreng and Pakyong.
