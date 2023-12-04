Sikkim govt, PLF, Khelum sign MoU for Chief Minister Charter School

Gangtok: The Sikkim government, under Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), has signed a landmark MoU with Progressive Learning Foundation (PLF) and Khelum Foundation to establish the Chief Minister Charter School (CMCS).

The CMCS, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the Northeast, epitomises the government’s dedication to innovative educational solutions. While being a government school, CMCS enjoys autonomy in implementing specialised educational directives, with a keen focus on aligning with the National Education Policy 2020.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Chief Minister Tamang articulated the ambitious goal of reimagining education to ensure every child’s access to excellent educational experiences. “Our goal with CMCS is to reimagine education, ensuring that every child has access to excellent educational experiences and that every teacher has access to a variety of professional development options,” he said.

Education Minister Kunga Nima emphasised that CMCS is not just a school but the genesis of an educational model prioritising foundational literacy and numeracy, echoing the principles of the National Education Policy.

The collaboration between the Sikkim Government and local-centric NGOs, PLF and Khelum Foundation, underscores a shared vision for excellent education in government schools. The initiative, guided by local and international expertise, aims to be sensitive and adaptive to the local context.

Kunzang Choeki Bhutia, CMCS Liaison to the Government, highlighted the transformative nature of the endeavour, emphasising a shift in the perception and approach to education in Sikkim. Choeki remarked, “This endeavour represents an evolution—a shift in the way we perceive and approach education, particularly in our beloved homeland. The fact that we have a local team with national and international training means we can be sensitive and adaptive to the local context. We are very grateful to the government for this opportunity to support and implement our shared vision of excellent education in government schools.”

Directors of PLF and Khelum Foundation, Samuel Khaiba and Rohan Raj Pradhan, expressed gratitude for the opportunity and outlined their focus on teacher professional development and incorporating sports into the curriculum.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Already making strides, PLF and Khelum Foundation have conducted professional development and activity-based learning sessions, aligning the school community with the Chief Minister’s Charter School Project and the NEP 2020. As the CMCS takes shape, it stands as a beacon for educational innovation and collaborative excellence in the Northeastern region.

Also Read | Sikkim CM to lead 12 communities with tribal status demand to Delhi

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









