Gangtok: Lachung-Yumthang axis in North Sikkim is set to re-open for tourists and visitors along Sankalang- Toong-Chungthang Road from December 1. This popular tourist point in North Sikkim was closed following the flood in Teesta River on October 3.

Tourism Secretary Prakash Chettri, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, informed, “Lachung – Yumthang point has now been made accessible from another route of Sankalang – Toong – Chungthang Road. This new route is around 16 kilometres longer than the normal route to Lachung. The tourism department had issued an advisory for a month that all places are safe to visit except for extreme North Sikkim following the flood on River Teesta due to Lhonak Lake outburst”.

However, Lachen – Gurudongmar point will remain inaccessible, and the restoration works have been going on in full swing, informed the Tourism Secretary.

Notably, Sikkim has been selected as one of the Coolest Places to visit in 2024 by the National Geographic. Sikkim was the only State to secure its place in the list from India and among three from Asia.

