Sikkim invites Lachung visitors to use alt route via Dzongu-Shipgyer

Guwahati: Sikkim Tourism Secretary Prakash Chettri invited Lachung visitors to use an alternate route to explore the region’s charm, natural beauty, rich culture, and eco-friendly initiatives as tourism reopens on December 1. While Lachung reopens to visitors, the Lachen-Gurudongmar point remains closed due to ongoing restoration efforts in flash-flood-affected areas.

Extending a warm welcome to all tourists intending to visit Lachung, Sikkim Tourism Secretary Prakash Chettri, on Wednesday, announced that Lachung is now accessible after successful road restoration efforts.

The scenic destination is reachable through an alternate route via Dzongu-Shipgyer and will be open for tourists and visitors from December 1. The alternate route spans an additional 16-17 km, he added.

This update comes in the wake of the October advisory from the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, urging prospective visitors to postpone their travel plans due to adverse conditions in the state caused by a flash flood triggered by Lhonak Lake outburst on October 4, 2023.

The Secretary expressed optimism about the restored route, emphasising that it ensures safe and convenient access to Lachung. Although the altered route is slightly extended, it provides an alternative and secure passage for tourists eager to explore the extreme northern region of Sikkim, he added.

The Secretary said that this development marks a pivotal moment in the region’s recovery and showcases the resilience and commitment of the State government to restore normalcy to the State’s tourism sector.

He reiterated the commitment of Sikkim’s tourism-driven leader, Chief Minister Mr. Prem Singh Tamang, in prioritising the restoration efforts that facilitated the reopening of the Lachung region. The swift recovery stands as a testament to the Chief Minister’s firm resolve to advance the tourism sector in the State, he added.

Emphasising Sikkim’s potential to cater to high-end tourists, the Secretary also shed light on the State’s resilient infrastructure and other distinctive features, including its fully organic status and a ban on single-use plastic, among other notable attributes. Additionally, the state boasts a remarkable 4% increase in forest cover, underlining its commitment to sustainable practices, he stated.

The Secretary shared that Sikkim, earning the 30th spot on the list of the most captivating destinations, has been selected by National Geographic as one of the “coolest” places to visit in 2024. Sikkim is the sole Indian state featured in this prestigious lineup. It is also noteworthy that Sikkim was one of the only three destinations selected within Asia, he added.

