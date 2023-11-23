Sikkim: Bhaichung Bhutia joins SDF; apologises for promoting SKM in 2019

Namchi: Hamro Sikkim Party President Bhaichung Bhutia officially joined the Sikkim Democratic Front party, led by former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling. The Indian football icon had announced his joining and the merger of his Hamro Sikkim Party with SDF months before the official announcement. On Thursday, he formally joined the party in his native Barfung constituency in Namchi, where he may be eyeing a contest from the SDF ticket in 2024.

In his address in Rabong town, Bhutia first apologised for promoting the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party’s call for Parivartan since 2018. He shared, “We all gave a chance to SKM, but in these four years, SKM has set Sikkim back by 15 years. I apologise to the people of Sikkim for the collective betrayal by SKM.”

Bhaichung slammed Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay as Sikkim’s ‘weakest’ CM in history, accusing the SKM party of selling rights and identity over the past four years. He pointed to the Finance Budget Act 2023 and the dilution of Sikkimese identity as evidence. Bhaichung claimed Golay became CM by selling Sikkim’s interests, entering through a backdoor settlement after being ineligible to contest in the 2019 elections. Describing the Golay government as a rubber-stamp, he criticised Golay for seeking favour from central leaders in Delhi and accused him of precarious dependence on their support.

Regarding the merger of Hamro Sikkim Party with SDF, Bhaichung said, “Today, we merge Hamro Sikkim Party with the SDF party because everyone needs to come together to save Sikkim. All those willing to save Sikkim must unite with SDF.”

Questioning Golay’s legality to be MLA again in the 2024 elections, Bhutia shared, “His legality as a legislator and his ability to contest elections is still pending in the Supreme Court. He cannot contest the 2024 elections. He has to compromise with the center again. If, by mistake, SKM is brought to power, imagine what could happen in Sikkim. Golay is bowing to the BJP for the 2024 elections.”

On his support for Chamling in the 2024 elections, Bhaichung shared, “The 2024 election is important for the delimitation of 2026. We need a government that can fight for Sikkim, and only SDF can do that. Chamling is a national figure, a senior leader revered across the nation. Chamling’s leadership is needed to bring Sikkim back on track. You have seen him work for 25 years. They say not to compare 25 years with 4 years of SKM, but the amount of loan taken by this government is far more than what was taken in 25 years.”

On the issue of Limboo Tamang Assembly seat reservation demand since 2003, Bhaichung shared, “Limboo Tamang assembly seat reservation has not happened despite Tamang being a CM and Indra Hang Limboo being the Lok Sabha MP. Where is the 10-day promise on LT seat reservation in the assembly?” questioned Bhaichung.

Bhaichung praised Chamling and former Barfung MLA DD Bhutia for Buddha Park and other developments in Sikkim. He also made promises of more development in the adventure sector in the constituency, from basic road development to promoting Barfung for sports development. “We will ensure they become national players. We intend to make Barfung drug-free. The National Institute of Technology had to be shifted from Barfung to the Khamdong constituency; we intend to bring it back or establish a good institution here,” said Bhaichung.

