Sikkim to regularise probationary teachers by 2024

Namchi: On the occasion of National Education Day, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay announced that all probationary teachers will be regularised by National Education Day next year.
The current probationary teachers are regularised only after 8 years of service but changing the same decision of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Government, Golay announced that a one-time relaxation will be made for all teachers recruited before 2024. Similarly, those teachers appointed during 2014-15 period will be regularised before the end of the year, announced the CM.
In the event organized by Sikkim Probationary and Regular Teachers Association (SPARTA), Sikkim Chief Minister also handed regularisation orders to 148 probationary teachers to those teachers that do not fulfil the NCTE norms.
Sikkim CM shared, “The 148 teachers will be absorbed as non-teaching staffs with primary teachers being appointed as junior academic administrative assistant, graduate teachers will be appointed as academic administrative assistant, while Post Graduate Teachers will be appointed as senior academic administrative assistant”.
Among other announcements made by the Chief Minister, a total of 289 new vacancies for teachers will be opened with 204 for primary teachers, 48 graduate teachers (Arts), 15 GT (Maths), 12 GT (Science).
“17 college lectures will also be regularised for completing 8 years of service irrespective of SPSC recruitment norms for their experienced services. Some teachers have gone to become assistant professors, but they are getting salary as teachers, now if they fulfil the eligibility norms they will be absorbed as assistant professors,” said the CM.
On the occasion, 7 students from Namchi district were awarded scholarships for further education such as UPSC and SPSC coaching.
Sikkim CM also spoke on behalf of Sanskrit and vocational teachers, stating “Sanskrit teachers are not getting salaries as other regular teachers, after Diwali a solution will be found for their concern. While, vocational teachers will also be given a solution, the teachers will have to continue their teaching services in their respective schools”.
