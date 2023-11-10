Sikkim: '108 trees plantation for every new born' initiative selected for COP 28

Gangtok: Sikkim government’s new flagship initiative ‘Mero Rukh Mero Santati’ has been selected for the Conference of the Parties (COP 28), scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The MRMS initiative involves the planting of 108 trees for each newborn in Sikkim.

On Thursday, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay, at an event in Gangtok, shared, “The selection of Mero Rukh Mero Santati initiative for COP 28 is a matter of pride for Sikkim and the nation. The event will be attended by Chief Secretary VB Pathak along with Forest Department Secretary and other officials later this month.”

The chief minister thanked the government officials involved in the flagship initiative and its selection. He also thanked the citizens for supporting the initiative.

On being asked if the Sikkim Government would present discussions on the recent Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in Sikkim, CM Golay said, “We will go prepared for COP 28, as the environment is a big topic of discussion across the world. Hence, whatever is being done in the state, we will discuss there.”

