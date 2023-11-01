Sikkim: One-man judicial committee submits report to CM on student leader's death

Gangtok: Following the mysterious death of student leader Padam Gurung on June 27 in Kazitar, Namchi district, a one-man judicial inquiry committee, led by Justice Narendra Kumar Jain, Former Chief Justice of the High Court of Sikkim, met with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. The committee submitted its findings and the inquiry report into the unnatural death.
Padam Gurung served as the President of the Student Representative Council at Sikkim Government College in Kamrang, which is located in Namchi District. His tragic death, at the age of 22, led to widespread protests in Namchi town during the months of July and August.
On July 12, a one-man judicial committee was established to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death. The investigation and inquiry have been ongoing, with the most recent witness hearing occurring on August 28. Initially, the state government had pledged to release a report within one month. However, it has taken nearly four months from the formation of the committee.
In response to an inquiry from EastMojo, Chief Secretary VB Pathak stated, “We have received two suitcases filled with documents as part of the report. We will thoroughly review these documents and plan to issue an official release tomorrow.”
The Chief Secretary has also promised to hold a press conference tomorrow to provide further information and updates.
