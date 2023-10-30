Sikkim floods: Teesta Stage 6 dam barrage deck slab becomes temporary bridge

Gangtok: The connectivity to Namchi District from Gangtok District has started today through the deck slab on the barrage of Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Power Dam of NHPC in Sirwani in Namchi District.

The Superintendent of Police Gangtok and Namchi issued a regulation and diversion of the said route. The timing of traffic movement on the deck slab of the barrage is as follows: 9 pm to 9 am open, 9 am to 1 pm closed, 1 pm to 2 pm open, 2 pm to 5 pm closed, 5 pm to 7 pm closed, 7 pm to 9 pm closed.

Namchi District Magistrate M Bharani Kumar said that following the flash flood of October 4, the LD Kazi Bridge located at Sirwani was washed away. “Following the washing away of the LD Kazi bridge the connectivity of East District with South District was disrupted,” he added.

Kumar said, “The work on the connectivity of the two districts was initiated on October 4 itself. It took almost 25 days to complete. On October 29, the Namchi district administration carried out a trial run along the deck slab, after a successful run of the trial the same was opened to the public. The deck slab connectivity would only be used to ferry Light Motor Vehicle whereas for emergency vehicles the same will be made operational. There is timing for operation of the vehicles along the deck slab at Stage VI HEP of NHPC following the construction of the dam site too.”

He went on to appeal to the general public to comply with the timings of the functioning of the deck slab. Kumar informed, “The NHPC would be also laying a bailey bridge at Sirwani for perennial movement of vehicles connecting Gangtok with Namchi District which would take at least 4 months time, until then the deck slab of NHPC Stage VI HEP barrage would be made operational.”

