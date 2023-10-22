Indian Army, BRO build bailey bridge; reconnect isolated North Sikkim

Sikkim: After a persistent flood situation severed North Sikkim from the rest of the state on October 4, the Indian Army, along with the Border Roads Organization (BRO) and local support, has completed the first bailey bridge at Mangan.
The Army’s primary aim is to reconnect the Mangan-Tung-Chungthang route while creating an alternate route through Mangan-Sanklang-Theng-Chungthang, sources said.
“The width of the river has increased to 600 feet and water running along two channels with a 160 feet island in between. Decision was therefore taken to construct two separate bridges,” said a defence personnel.
Reportedly, two Bailey Bridges are being constructed over the Teesta River at Mangan-Sanklang Crossing.
Footbridges and zip lines were initially established at Chungthang and Sanklang-Mangan Crossing for immediate relief efforts. Due to substantial damage to the main road, a new alignment through Sikkim’s Naga Village is being planned.
The first Bailey Bridge, spanning 150 feet, was completed on October 22, with the second bridge expected to be finished by October 27, 2023.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The unyielding dedication of the Trishakti Sappers in this mission offers hope as normalcy gradually reemerges for affected communities. The collaborative effort between the Indian Army, BRO, and local authorities aims to restore vital connectivity to North Sikkim.
Also Read | Sikkim: How brave workers saved a govt-run rabbit farm from complete destruction
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal: NSCN K-YA militant surrenders in Tirap, shares harrowing tale
- Indian Army, BRO build bailey bridge; reconnect isolated North Sikkim
- Mizoram: Mizo National Front claims 80% manifesto fulfilled
- NEHU Ragging Case: Recent progress in the investigation
- Maha Navami 2023: Wishes, greetings to share with family and friends
- Mizoram: Large cache of explosives seized ahead of polls