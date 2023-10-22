Indian Army, BRO build bailey bridge; reconnect isolated North Sikkim

Sikkim: After a persistent flood situation severed North Sikkim from the rest of the state on October 4, the Indian Army, along with the Border Roads Organization (BRO) and local support, has completed the first bailey bridge at Mangan.

The Army’s primary aim is to reconnect the Mangan-Tung-Chungthang route while creating an alternate route through Mangan-Sanklang-Theng-Chungthang, sources said.

“The width of the river has increased to 600 feet and water running along two channels with a 160 feet island in between. Decision was therefore taken to construct two separate bridges,” said a defence personnel.

Reportedly, two Bailey Bridges are being constructed over the Teesta River at Mangan-Sanklang Crossing.

Footbridges and zip lines were initially established at Chungthang and Sanklang-Mangan Crossing for immediate relief efforts. Due to substantial damage to the main road, a new alignment through Sikkim’s Naga Village is being planned.

The first Bailey Bridge, spanning 150 feet, was completed on October 22, with the second bridge expected to be finished by October 27, 2023.

The unyielding dedication of the Trishakti Sappers in this mission offers hope as normalcy gradually reemerges for affected communities. The collaborative effort between the Indian Army, BRO, and local authorities aims to restore vital connectivity to North Sikkim.

