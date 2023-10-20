Sikkim: CM Tamang criticises Oppsn's Pawan Chamling, alleges corruption

Gangtok: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday criticised Opposition leader Pawan Chamling, accusing him of alleged corruption and misappropriation of funds during his tenure.
In his critique of Pawan Chamling, the chief minister highlighted the stark difference between the amount Chamling distributed to earthquake victims in 2011 and his recent call for more substantial aid to flash flood victims.
Speaking at Chintan Bhawan, the chief minister specifically pointed to reports on social media that Pawan Chamling had distributed only Rs 5 lakh to earthquake victims in 2011, despite his recent call for Rs 50 lakh to be provided to flash flood victims.
CM Tamang also accused the previous Chamling-led government of rampant misuse and corruption in constructing dams, favouring a particular firm and compromising on dam quality. He argued that this substandard construction led to flash floods in Chungthang with devastating consequences.
During the event, the chief minister distributed financial aid to underprivileged students and beneficiaries under various government schemes, expressing confidence in forming the government in the upcoming 24 elections.
CM Tamang concluded by expressing his government’s determination to continue assisting the poor.
