Sikkim floods: 245 persons from Rabom village rescued

Guwahati: At least 245 persons from Rabom village in Sikkim were rescued as troops of Trishakti Corps conducted a daring rescue mission in North Sikkim.
The rescue operations began on October 7 and continued till Saturday. “Moving through mountainous terrain with thick jungles and undergrowth in challenging weather, the troops reached the 245 persons stranded in the village of Rabom in North Sikkim,” an official said.
Self-contained for operations over long duration, the troops shared food and medical aid with the stranded people. Rescue operations continued 24X7 under inclement weather conditions.
Soldiers of the Indian Army carved a 14.8 km route and rescued 97 workers of Kundan Hydro Power Project and 80-100 locals. The troops constructed a helipad in the village, created a safe foot track and continue to assist stranded people of Rabom, enshithang and Chubinbin.
Also Read | Lhonak Lake threat still large, no early warning system in place: Sikkim govt
