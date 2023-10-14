Breaking: Extensive CBI raids in Sikkim, Bengal over passport scam

Gangtok: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday conducted extensive raids in connection with a fake passport scam.
The CBI nabbed Gautam Kumar Saha, Senior Superintendent, Passport Seva Kendra Gangtok and one hotel agent with Rs. 1,90,000 for allegedly issuing passports on forged & fake documents for middlemen.
According to initital information, searches are underway in over 50 locations, including Kolkata, Gangtok, Siliguri and other areas.
Sources said about 10-12 CBI officers arrived at the location in Gangtok around 8:30 am. “They have invited all concerned officers. They are checking all the passport sent from the Centre (read as outside Sikkim) as well as those approved by Sikkim over the years,” the source said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Also Read | EM Impact: NGT issues notice to Sikkim authorities for dam breach
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur to conduct Amur Falcon census for the first time
- Children in Palestine, Israel continue to suffer as international law is routinely ignored
- Union health minister inaugurates Nagaland’s first medical college
- Himalayan cuppa: How coffee found a home in Sikkim
- Manipur: Ukhrul’s Tuingamla Angkang to attend UN indigenous youth forum
- Is Taiwan a country or not?