Breaking: Extensive CBI raids in Sikkim, Bengal over passport scam

Gangtok: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday conducted extensive raids in connection with a fake passport scam.

The CBI nabbed Gautam Kumar Saha, Senior Superintendent, Passport Seva Kendra Gangtok and one hotel agent with Rs. 1,90,000 for allegedly issuing passports on forged & fake documents for middlemen.

According to initital information, searches are underway in over 50 locations, including Kolkata, Gangtok, Siliguri and other areas.

Sources said about 10-12 CBI officers arrived at the location in Gangtok around 8:30 am. “They have invited all concerned officers. They are checking all the passport sent from the Centre (read as outside Sikkim) as well as those approved by Sikkim over the years,” the source said.

