Gangtok: The Dalai Lama donated Rs. 10 lakh to the Sikkim state government in the wake of the flood that has happened in the state.

Writing to the chief minister, he said, “I am writing to express my sadness about the loss of life and widespread damage to property that has occurred in Sikkim as a result of the flash flood that took place in the Testa River Valley last night. I offer my condolences to families who have lost loved ones, as well as others affected by this disaster, and pray for their welfare.”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

He commended the state government in the letter saying, “I commend the State government and other concerned authorities for all they are doing to provide relief to people affected by this calamity. As a mark of my solidarity with the people of Sikkim, I have asked the Dalai Lama Trust to make a donation of Rs. 10,00,000.00 (Rupees ten lakhs) towards relief and rescue efforts.”

While the Dalai Lama was scheduled to visit Sikkim, he postponed his visit due to the calamity. The office of Tibetan spiritual leader announced the postponement of his scheduled visit to Sikkim from October 16 to 22 owing to the natural calamity.

“In view of the recent disaster in Sikkim caused by floods and the ongoing focus of the state machinery in relief efforts, the planned visit of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to Gangtok and Salugara scheduled from October 16 to 22 has been postponed until further notice,” an official statement said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Our prayers are with the people and state of Sikkim,” it added.

Also Read | EM Impact: NGT issues notice to Sikkim authorities for dam breach

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









