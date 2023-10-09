There should be no dam in Chungthang: Sikkim Environment Minister

Chungthang: Sikkim Forest and Environment Minister Karma Loday Bhutia backed the idea of not having a dam in Chungthang following the destruction of the Teesta Urja Stage 3 dam after the October 3 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) of the South Lhonak Lake.

Most citizens in Chungthang concurred with the minister, asserting, “If a dam is to be constructed here again, take all our lands and give us compensation. But we will not let a dam be constructed at the expense of our destruction. If they wish to make a dam, we will come out with arms to oppose it.

When asked whether Chungthang should have a dam, the forest minister said, “I am always opposing the ideas of dams because environmental impact assessment is most important. Our soil is very young. On top of that, North Sikkim is a landslide-prone area, so I feel the dam construction is not important.”

When asked about the role of the Teesta Urja Stage 3 dam in Chungthang in the destruction, the minister said, “The natural flow of the water is obstructed because of the construction of this dam. This dam is not constructed in a proper way, I feel. When the dam is constructed, people never think about the area submerged. The submerged area was already hitting Chungthang: whether you call it a cloudburst or GLOF, it is because of the obstruction. The natural flow of water should not be disturbed. The dam constructed was not of the required standard.“

A citizen who requested anonymity stated, “Chungthang is the most affected place (due to GLOF), we feel our people should get justice. There may be a few buildings in existence, but they are not in good condition, the base of this land has already been destroyed. It can collapse at any time. The identity of Chungthang is totally gone now. The blame goes to the dam, so we say no to the dam. If they wish to reconstruct the dam, buy our homes, and our lands, compensate us and then make whatever you wish to make. Dzongu, Lachen and Lachung residents opposed the dam. But people in Chungthang, owing to their innocence, gave their lands for the dam. Some had profit in their minds and gave land. If they wish to make a dam, we will come out with arms to oppose the same. Then no one is to be blamed, they themselves are to be blamed. We request the government to rebuild Chungthang.”

Another resident, Takshi Lachungpa, who lost seven homes in the GLOF in Chungthang, shared, “I had seven properties in Chungthang. There should not be a dam in Chungthang, if the dam was opened at the right time before the destruction happened, then this disaster would not have happened. It is 100 percent true that the destruction happened because of the dam. Everyone in the village is opposing the further construction of the dam. If they wish to still make a dam, then compensate us and relocate us to a safer location. This is our appeal.”

