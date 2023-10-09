Sikkim floods: Evacuation underway in Lachen, Lachung

Guwahati: Evacuation operations are in full swing in Sikkim to ensure the safety of residents and tourists hit by the natural disaster.

According to information received, the Indian Army successfully airlifted several stranded individuals on October 9 from Lachen and Lachung towns. Over 3,000 tourists were trapped in these areas.

Lachen to Chaten Evacuation: Earlier today, an aircraft carrying 15 people from the town of Lachen successfully landed at Chaten in the Mangan district. This operation was carried out to relocate individuals from Lachen to a safer location.

Additionally, an aircraft carrying 11 people along with essential commodities took off from Mangan and headed towards Lachen. Another aircraft transported Power ADC/BSNL officials from Mangan to Lachen.

Lachung to Pakyong Evacuation: At Lachung, an aircraft carrying 41 passengers departed from the region. The flight is expected to land at the Pakyong airport where the passengers will receive further assistance and support.

Pegong Evacuation by Foot: About 400 people, including tourists and locals, are currently on their way to Pegong by foot. Sources said they have successfully crossed a log bridge, with authorities closely monitoring the group and providing assistance as needed.

Earlier, Chungthang, the most ravaged town in the Sikkim floods, was reconnected with the rest of Sikkim after a bamboo bridge was constructed to transfer the stranded people. On Sunday, efforts were underway to construct a Bailey Bridge.

