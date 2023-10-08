Sikkim floods: Chungthang gets bamboo bridge after 5 days, hundreds rescued

Chungthang: Chungthang, the most ravaged town in the Sikkim floods, was finally reconnected with the rest of Sikkim after a bamboo bridge was constructed to transfer the stranded people.

Efforts are underway to construct a Bailey Bridge, which authorities claim will be completed by tomorrow.

The massive destruction in Chungthang was due to the block created by the Teesta Urja Stage 3 dam, which, the majority of Chungthang residents argued, ‘was not opened on time’.

The bamboo bridge was laid by citizens in coordination with Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Indian Army personnel, Indian Reserve Battalion and Sikkim Police, with Lachen Mangan MLA Samdup Lepcha overseeing the restoration of connectivity. Chungthang residents blamed the absence of the National Disaster Relief Force in the restoration of connectivity, with the NDRF reaching Chungthang on October 7, with their relief work beginning only on Sunday.

Hundreds of stranded residents, migrant workers and tourists from Chungthang, Lachung, and Lachen were rescued. While some migrant workers from non-motorable areas of Kateng, Munshithang, and Muguthang reached Chungthang after hiking for two days.

Chungthang residents cried their hearts out, highlighting the destruction of their homes, and loss of properties, with many claiming that they have to start from scratch to reconstruct their homes.

On October 3, the Fire and Emergency Service officials carried out most of the initial relief work. “We carried out a mock drill about four months ago. Following the same, we rescued people and took them to Bop Village, located uphill from Chungthang. We made at least 10-20 rounds in our emergency vehicles to ferry over 100 residents to Bop. Most of them are currently staying in the local panchayat’s home, which is now serving as one of the relief centres,” they said.

Elsewhere, a Gurudwara in Chungthang has also housed many stranded residents and migrant workers. “When the destruction happened we even had to run for refuge, but the very next morning we opened our Gurudwara. Since then, hundreds of residents and migrant workers have been staying in the Gurudwara, where they are being provided with food three times a day. Each family has been allocated a room: some have 4-5 occupants, while some have over 10 staying in a room. We are well equipped with necessary rations, but we could fall short in the next 2-3 days,” said the person in charge.

