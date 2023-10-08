Sikkim Floods: 56 lives lost, 27 bodies recovered, 141 still missing

The devastating flood that struck the northeastern state of Sikkim has resulted in a tragic loss of 56 lives, with 27 bodies having been recovered so far. As per the latest reports of the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, 141 individuals remain missing, while 26 others have been hospitalized due to severe injuries. The catastrophe has unfolded in 27 villages spanning four districts of Sikkim, affecting a staggering total of 25,065 residents and causing damage to 1,203 houses.

The flash floods, triggered by a glacial lake burst have led to a severe humanitarian crisis in the region. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with state and national teams working tirelessly to locate and assist the missing individuals.

As of now, 2,413 people have been successfully rescued by various state and national rescue team. In response to the disaster, 22 relief camps have been established to provide shelter to 6,875 people who have been displaced by the flash floods.

Among the victims are eight Indian Army personnel who were stationed in the affected areas. The situation remains dire, with extensive efforts to locate and provide support to those missing. Local authorities, alongside government agencies and non-governmental organizations, are working tirelessly to provide relief and support to the affected population.

