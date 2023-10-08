Government allocates Rs 44.80 crore to aid flood-hit Sikkim

cAn amount of Rs 44.80 crore has been allocated to provide crucial support to the state in its relief efforts. This financial aid aims to assist the Government of Sikkim in providing immediate relief measures to those affected by the floods.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has authorized the early disbursement of both installments of the Central Share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Sikkim, totaling Rs 44.80 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24, with the aim of assisting the state in delivering relief measures to those affected by the disaster.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Furthermore, the Ministry of Home Affairs has formed an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to assess the damages caused by the floods, including Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF). This team will soon visit the affected areas within the state to determine the extent of the destruction. Based on the IMCT’s assessment, additional Central assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) will be approved as per established procedures.

The floods, which occurred in the early hours of October 4, led to the destruction of several bridges, portions of NH-10, the Chungthang Dam, and impacted multiple small towns and infrastructure projects in Sikkim.

Also Read | Sikkim Floods: 8 army personnel dead; Defence minister mourns death

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









