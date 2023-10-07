Sikkim: Four days on, Chungthang residents remain stranded

Chungthang residents in Sikkim questioned search and rescue operations, asking why the disaster relief forces are yet to reach the town even four days after the deluge.
The locals who EastMojo spoke with asked why no one had rescued them or airlifted them. They said that due to the Teesta Stage 3 Dam in Chungthang run by Teesta Urja Limited, the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood created a whirlpool, completely ravaging the town. They also said two prominent villages beyond Chungthang: Lachen and Lachung, remain completely cut off at the time of filing this report.
Efforts are underway to construct a log bridge to connect to the other side, where most residents, army personnel and even tourists are stranded currently.
Lachen Mangan MLA Samdup Lepcha reached the damaged side of Chungthang using a zipline along with DIG Range Tashi Wangyal of Sikkim Police to take stock of the situation.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The relief efforts currently are being carried out by the State Disaster Relief Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Indian Reserve Batallion and civilians.
The situation in Sikkim remains grim with thousands of tourists stranded and the death toll crossing over 40 at the time of filing the report.
Also Read | Sub-standard practices led to dam disaster, will probe: Sikkim CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- The Green Revolution is a warning, not a blueprint for feeding a hungry planet
- Sikkim: Four days on, Chungthang residents remain stranded
- Nagaland: Unica FC wins Kohima Futsal Championship
- Nobel prize in physics awarded for work unveiling the secrets of electrons
- Night curfew imposed along Nagaland-Assam border
- Tripura: Self-proclaimed scribe held for spreading false news against CM