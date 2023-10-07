Sikkim: Four days on, Chungthang residents remain stranded

Chungthang residents in Sikkim questioned search and rescue operations, asking why the disaster relief forces are yet to reach the town even four days after the deluge.

The locals who EastMojo spoke with asked why no one had rescued them or airlifted them. They said that due to the Teesta Stage 3 Dam in Chungthang run by Teesta Urja Limited, the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood created a whirlpool, completely ravaging the town. They also said two prominent villages beyond Chungthang: Lachen and Lachung, remain completely cut off at the time of filing this report.

Efforts are underway to construct a log bridge to connect to the other side, where most residents, army personnel and even tourists are stranded currently.

Lachen Mangan MLA Samdup Lepcha reached the damaged side of Chungthang using a zipline along with DIG Range Tashi Wangyal of Sikkim Police to take stock of the situation.

The relief efforts currently are being carried out by the State Disaster Relief Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Indian Reserve Batallion and civilians.

The situation in Sikkim remains grim with thousands of tourists stranded and the death toll crossing over 40 at the time of filing the report.

Also Read | Sub-standard practices led to dam disaster, will probe: Sikkim CM

