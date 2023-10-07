Guwahati: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday grieved the death of eight army personnel in Sikkim due to flooding in the Northeastern state.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Singh wrote, “Deeply pained by the tragic loss of precious lives including eight Army personnel in the of flash floods arising out of glacial lake burst in Sikkim”.
Out of 23 missing soldiers, one was rescued. He informed that mortal remains of eight brave soldiers were recovered.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Their sacrifice, while being deployed in forward areas in the service of the nation, will not be forgotten,” Singh said.
The defence minister further informed that search operations continue to rescue remaining 14 soldiers and missing civilians.
Also Read | Sikkim: Four days on, Chungthang residents remain stranded
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim Floods: 8 army personnel dead; Defence minister mourns death
- The Green Revolution is a warning, not a blueprint for feeding a hungry planet
- Sikkim: Four days on, Chungthang residents remain stranded
- Nagaland: Unica FC wins Kohima Futsal Championship
- Nobel prize in physics awarded for work unveiling the secrets of electrons
- Night curfew imposed along Nagaland-Assam border