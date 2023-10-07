Sikkim Floods: 8 army personnel dead; Defence minister mourns death

Guwahati: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday grieved the death of eight army personnel in Sikkim due to flooding in the Northeastern state.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Singh wrote, “Deeply pained by the tragic loss of precious lives including eight Army personnel in the of flash floods arising out of glacial lake burst in Sikkim”.

Deeply pained by the tragic loss of precious lives including eight Army personnel in the recent flash floods arising out of glacial lake burst in Sikkim.



Out of 23 missing soldiers, one was rescued. He informed that mortal remains of eight brave soldiers were recovered.

“Their sacrifice, while being deployed in forward areas in the service of the nation, will not be forgotten,” Singh said.

The defence minister further informed that search operations continue to rescue remaining 14 soldiers and missing civilians.

