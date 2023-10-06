Sub-standard practices led to dam disaster, will probe: Sikkim CM

Guwahati: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang today said substandard quality practices followed during the construction of the Chungthang Dam, Teesta Urja Ltd, Stage III, resulted in the flood situation taking a catastrophic turn.
He further said an Inquiry Committee would be set up, and those found guilty shall be brought to charge. He said this at a press conference at Bihari Bhawan, Singtam, during the course of his visit to Rangpo and surrounding areas today.
CM Tamang said the state government, in alliance with Sikkim Urja Limited, has devised a special financial relief package for the devastation-hit regions of Sikkim; Rs 25 crore relief package for Mangan District, and Rs. 15 crore each for the Districts of Gangtok, Pakyong, and Namchi.
“This would be in addition to the relief aid that would be given both from the state and the center,” he said.
The state government shall provide a subsidy to those who transport essential commodities, vegetables, and other food items to the state so that their extra expenses from taking a longer travel route would not reflect in the selling price for the locals here.
He also sternly advised against stockpiling and overcharging for any goods, noting that those caught in breach will have their licenses permanently revoked.
The Chief Minister informed that the State Government is determined towards exploring all possible options so that communication, both motorable and cellular, with the affected regions in Mangan district that have been cut off can be established at the earliest.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, has approved the release of both the installments of Central Share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Sikkim, amounting to Rs 44.80 crore in advance, for the year 2023-24, to help the State in providing relief measures to the affected people.
Further, to make an assessment of damages caused due to a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF)/Cloud Burst/Flash floods, the Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which will visit the affected areas of the State shortly. Based on the assessment of IMCT, further additional Central assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Sikkim will be approved, as per the laid-down procedure.
Official sources said the situation in Sikkim is being closely monitored by the Central Government at the highest level on a 24×7 basis.
The Central Government is providing full support to the Government of Sikkim by mobilizing timely logistics resources to supplement the efforts of the State Government to deal with the situation effectively.
The logistics support provided includes the deployment of adequate teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF); Indian Air Force helicopters; and Army personnel along with necessary search and rescue equipment. Further, technical teams of Ministries of Power, Telecommunications, and Roads, Highways & Transport are assisting for the timely restoration of damaged infrastructure and communication network in the State.
Additional resources in terms of teams of TMR (Tiranga Mountain Rescue), tracker dogs, special radars have been brought in to assist in the search operations.
The Power Ministry is continuously monitoring the situation arising out of flash floods in Teesta Basin in Sikkim.
All the bridges downstream to Teesta-V Hydropower Station up to Tarkhola/Pamphok have been submerged/washed out, thus severely affecting commutation and communication in these areas.
“The floodwater overtopped the Dam of Teesta V Power Station (510 MW). All connecting roads to the project sites as well as parts of the residential colony have been severely damaged. Presently, the power station is under shutdown and not generating electricity. NHPC had timely evacuated the manpower on all its projects and ensured that they are shifted to safer places. However, one casualty is reported from Teesta V power station,” the Power Ministry said in a statement.
It said ongoing works of under-construction hydro project Teesta VI (500 MW) of NHPC have been disrupted. The floodwater had entered into the powerhouse and transformer cavern. Bridges connecting right and left banks at the barrage as well as the Power House have been washed out.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
No major damages have been observed in TLDP-III (160 MW) (Teesta Low Dam – III Hydropower Plant) and TLDP-IV (132 MW) power stations located in the downstream West Bengal state. Both power stations are safe but kept in a shutdown condition due to heavy siltation brought along with the floodwater. NHPC is constantly trying to start electricity generation in both the projects in the coming days. Also, no damage is reported in Rangit valley where NHPC’s Rangit IV power project (120 MW) is under construction, and Rangit Power Station (60 MW) is under operation.
“The quantum of damage at all the project sites will be assessed in detail after the water level recedes. NHPC is making all possible efforts with the help of the state government, disaster management authorities, and district administration to maintain the supply of essential commodities like food, medicine, electricity, etc., in the affected regions,” the Power Ministry stated.
Also Read | Meghalaya govt announces helpline number, extends support to students in Sikkim
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ‘Khufiya’ is an espionage thriller with superb performances, but lacking realism
- Sub-standard practices led to dam disaster, will probe: Sikkim CM
- Nepal earthquakes might have triggered outburst of Sikkim lake that expanded rapidly in 11 days, shows data
- The Ultimate Guide to Smartphone Specifications and Price Benefits in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Your Perfect Companion Before Durga Puja
- Manipur CM says state crisis a war waged against India
- Mizoram: Former MNF Legislator Dr. K. Beichhua resigns, sings praises for BJP