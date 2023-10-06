Sub-standard practices led to dam disaster, will probe: Sikkim CM

Guwahati: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang today said substandard quality practices followed during the construction of the Chungthang Dam, Teesta Urja Ltd, Stage III, resulted in the flood situation taking a catastrophic turn.

He further said an Inquiry Committee would be set up, and those found guilty shall be brought to charge. He said this at a press conference at Bihari Bhawan, Singtam, during the course of his visit to Rangpo and surrounding areas today.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

CM Tamang said the state government, in alliance with Sikkim Urja Limited, has devised a special financial relief package for the devastation-hit regions of Sikkim; Rs 25 crore relief package for Mangan District, and Rs. 15 crore each for the Districts of Gangtok, Pakyong, and Namchi.

“This would be in addition to the relief aid that would be given both from the state and the center,” he said.

The state government shall provide a subsidy to those who transport essential commodities, vegetables, and other food items to the state so that their extra expenses from taking a longer travel route would not reflect in the selling price for the locals here.

He also sternly advised against stockpiling and overcharging for any goods, noting that those caught in breach will have their licenses permanently revoked.

The Chief Minister informed that the State Government is determined towards exploring all possible options so that communication, both motorable and cellular, with the affected regions in Mangan district that have been cut off can be established at the earliest.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, has approved the release of both the installments of Central Share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Sikkim, amounting to Rs 44.80 crore in advance, for the year 2023-24, to help the State in providing relief measures to the affected people.

Further, to make an assessment of damages caused due to a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF)/Cloud Burst/Flash floods, the Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which will visit the affected areas of the State shortly. Based on the assessment of IMCT, further additional Central assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Sikkim will be approved, as per the laid-down procedure.

Official sources said the situation in Sikkim is being closely monitored by the Central Government at the highest level on a 24×7 basis.

The Central Government is providing full support to the Government of Sikkim by mobilizing timely logistics resources to supplement the efforts of the State Government to deal with the situation effectively.

The logistics support provided includes the deployment of adequate teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF); Indian Air Force helicopters; and Army personnel along with necessary search and rescue equipment. Further, technical teams of Ministries of Power, Telecommunications, and Roads, Highways & Transport are assisting for the timely restoration of damaged infrastructure and communication network in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Additional resources in terms of teams of TMR (Tiranga Mountain Rescue), tracker dogs, special radars have been brought in to assist in the search operations.

The Power Ministry is continuously monitoring the situation arising out of flash floods in Teesta Basin in Sikkim.

All the bridges downstream to Teesta-V Hydropower Station up to Tarkhola/Pamphok have been submerged/washed out, thus severely affecting commutation and communication in these areas.

“The floodwater overtopped the Dam of Teesta V Power Station (510 MW). All connecting roads to the project sites as well as parts of the residential colony have been severely damaged. Presently, the power station is under shutdown and not generating electricity. NHPC had timely evacuated the manpower on all its projects and ensured that they are shifted to safer places. However, one casualty is reported from Teesta V power station,” the Power Ministry said in a statement.

It said ongoing works of under-construction hydro project Teesta VI (500 MW) of NHPC have been disrupted. The floodwater had entered into the powerhouse and transformer cavern. Bridges connecting right and left banks at the barrage as well as the Power House have been washed out.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

No major damages have been observed in TLDP-III (160 MW) (Teesta Low Dam – III Hydropower Plant) and TLDP-IV (132 MW) power stations located in the downstream West Bengal state. Both power stations are safe but kept in a shutdown condition due to heavy siltation brought along with the floodwater. NHPC is constantly trying to start electricity generation in both the projects in the coming days. Also, no damage is reported in Rangit valley where NHPC’s Rangit IV power project (120 MW) is under construction, and Rangit Power Station (60 MW) is under operation.

“The quantum of damage at all the project sites will be assessed in detail after the water level recedes. NHPC is making all possible efforts with the help of the state government, disaster management authorities, and district administration to maintain the supply of essential commodities like food, medicine, electricity, etc., in the affected regions,” the Power Ministry stated.

Also Read | Meghalaya govt announces helpline number, extends support to students in Sikkim

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









