Guwahati: Over 250 stranded residents have sought shelter at relief camps in Naga village under the Mangan district in Sikkim.
Kailash Thapa, the Block Development Officer of Mangan district, informed that over 24 homes had been almost completely wiped out in the deluge following the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood.
Thapa said since bridges had been washed away, the residents from Chungthang could not make it to the relief camps. More stranded residents are expected to arrive at the relief camps, which remain in proximity to the worst-hit areas.
The district administration along with the district police, he said, is making all efforts to reach those stranded and in need.
As road connectivity is cut off, necessary aid is being sent to the residents through helicopter service, he informed.
As per sources, locals began to evacuate on Friday as they were scared of leaving their livestock behind.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Several landslides also forced residents of the nearby Richu village to escape and seek shelter at Naga village.
The BDO said a centralised kitchen and dining hall have been arranged for those in shelter camps. 24/7 healthcare services are also provided for the locals at the relief camps, the officer informed.
Also Read | Sikkim floods reiterate need for a robust civil society
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Former MNF Legislator Dr. K. Beichhua resigns, sings praises for BJP
- Sikkim floods: Over 250 people take shelter at Naga village in Mangan dist
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for October 6
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer October 6
- Meghalaya govt announces helpline number, extends support to students in Sikkim
- Why Study in Australia?