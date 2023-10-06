Guwahati: Over 250 stranded residents have sought shelter at relief camps in Naga village under the Mangan district in Sikkim.

Kailash Thapa, the Block Development Officer of Mangan district, informed that over 24 homes had been almost completely wiped out in the deluge following the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood.

Thapa said since bridges had been washed away, the residents from Chungthang could not make it to the relief camps. More stranded residents are expected to arrive at the relief camps, which remain in proximity to the worst-hit areas.

The district administration along with the district police, he said, is making all efforts to reach those stranded and in need.

As road connectivity is cut off, necessary aid is being sent to the residents through helicopter service, he informed.

As per sources, locals began to evacuate on Friday as they were scared of leaving their livestock behind.

Several landslides also forced residents of the nearby Richu village to escape and seek shelter at Naga village.

The BDO said a centralised kitchen and dining hall have been arranged for those in shelter camps. 24/7 healthcare services are also provided for the locals at the relief camps, the officer informed.

