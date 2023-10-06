Sikkim floods: Boy, 7, dies after mortal shell explodes, many injured

The worst fears of the Sikkim Police and the West Bengal Police seem to be coming true.

A day after both states cautioned residents about the possible presence of explosives and ammunition in the Teesta Basin, one person died and several others were injured in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri when a mortar shell exploded.

According to a Jalpaiguri police control room official, the incident occurred on Thursday when local residents noticed an object floating in the Teesta River and attempted to retrieve it. The object in question turned out to be a mortar shell, which detonated upon contact.

Teesta River flows through Sikkim and West Bengal before entering Bangladesh, ultimately merging with the Brahmaputra River.

The local community in the Chatra Para area of Chappadanga Gram Panchayat, Kranti Block, Jalpaiguri District, appears to have been unaware of the notices from government authorities.

The Jalpaiguri police had issued a notice on Thursday warning locals about the possible presence of explosives and ammunition in the Teesta Basin. It seems the locals were unaware of this vital information.

In a notice from the Sikkim government, an advisory explicitly advised residents against handling or picking up any suspicious items they might encounter, citing the potential dangers associated with such objects.

The victim of this incident has been identified as Sainu Alam, a 7-year-old child. As per reports, the injured persons were identified as Latifa Khatun, Laku Mohammed, Ruksana Parveen, Ramzan Ali, and Gumer Ali.

The recent flooding in the region has prompted residents to collect various items brought by the river, including tree trunks, gas cylinders, and, in this particular case, a mortar shell.

